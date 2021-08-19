iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post sales of $424.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.41 million to $428.57 million. iRobot reported sales of $413.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

IRBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in iRobot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iRobot by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. 646,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.23. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

