IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $277,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at $770,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,221. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth $210,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

IRMD traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,614. The company has a market cap of $419.43 million, a P/E ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

