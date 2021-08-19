Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capital Power (CPXWF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital Power (OTCMKTS: CPXWF):

8/4/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at iA Financial Co. Inc. to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Capital Power stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.81. 441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

