Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 268,147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIM opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $17.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

