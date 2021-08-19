Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading 2% Higher

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. 8,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 41,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,362,000.

