Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Get Inventiva alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:IVA opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. Inventiva has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inventiva (IVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.