Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.72.

TSE ITP opened at C$30.85 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,041,711.45. Insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,337 over the last 90 days.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

