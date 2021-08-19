Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITPOF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

