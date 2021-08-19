International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $76.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.48 million. International Seaways posted sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $299.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSW traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $15.86. 1,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

