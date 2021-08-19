International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,977,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $151.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.88. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

