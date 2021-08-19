InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of InterCure stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64. InterCure has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of InterCure in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

