Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $17,355.10 and $30.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

