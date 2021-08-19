Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 900.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

