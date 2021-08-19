Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.25

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 15750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

