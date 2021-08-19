Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $162,061.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00150395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00149624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,413.23 or 1.00092454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.00917653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.36 or 0.00710488 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,171,428 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

