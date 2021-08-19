Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.81. 216,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,601. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.61. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $197.08 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

