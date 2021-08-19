Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells $238,734.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WAB opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

