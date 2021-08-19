Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells 8,704 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $1,255,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Theresa Grabowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $1,032,245.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

