Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seagen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Seagen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Seagen by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

