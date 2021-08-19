Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,209 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $1,878,160.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.