Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,209 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $1,878,160.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.
- On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.22.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
