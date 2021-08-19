Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) General Counsel Sells 14,438 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

