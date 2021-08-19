Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00.

EXEL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 1,897,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,657. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

