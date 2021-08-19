Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells 25,155 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.67. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.