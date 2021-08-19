Insider Selling: CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CFO Sells 1,259 Shares of Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.04 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CyberOptics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

