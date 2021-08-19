Insider Buying: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Buys $251,520.00 in Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRUE stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 166,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in TrueCar by 91.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

