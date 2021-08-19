Insider Buying: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Buys $251,520.00 in Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TRUE stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
