Insider Buying: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Purchases 9,515 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.31. 3,060,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,298. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

