Insider Buying: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Acquires $10,541.36 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Michael Weening purchased 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $10,541.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Weening also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00.

CALX stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

