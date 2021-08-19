Insider Buying: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,508. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $331.08 million, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 307,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 151,254 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

