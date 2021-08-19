Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.83. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 599 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.34 million and a PE ratio of 71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

