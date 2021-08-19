Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

