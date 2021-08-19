Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NARI stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,997,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $634,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,134,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,085 shares of company stock worth $16,584,848 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

