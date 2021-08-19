Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Down 33.0% in July

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 60,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

