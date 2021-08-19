Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 26th. This is an increase from Imdex’s previous final dividend of $0.007.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Imdex Company Profile
