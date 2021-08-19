ImageCoin Hits One Day Volume of $125,770.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $229,285.27 and $125,770.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,420,950 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

