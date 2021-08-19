Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $484.84 on Thursday. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

