II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $532,185.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

