IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,950 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $580.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

