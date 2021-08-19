IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 29.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $93.44 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.