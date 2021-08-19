IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 722 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 523.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $561,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 324.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $159.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.57.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

