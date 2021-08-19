IFP Advisors Inc Has $135,000 Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 93.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 274.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

