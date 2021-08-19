Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $118.84 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.