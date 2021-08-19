Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,429 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.