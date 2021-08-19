Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ASML by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 288.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $772.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $725.56. The company has a market capitalization of $324.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

