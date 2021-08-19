Ieq Capital LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

