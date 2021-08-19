Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $318.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $326.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

