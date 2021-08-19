Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 103,552 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,400 shares of company stock worth $27,249,220. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $73.91 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.