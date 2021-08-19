Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 953 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

