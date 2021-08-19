Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 10,536 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 57.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

