Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,968. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,518 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

