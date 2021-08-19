Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

